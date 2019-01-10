Goldberg Returning To ABC's "The Goldbergs," Live Chris Jericho Show, Robbie E. "Titan Games"

- WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will return to The Goldbergs on the upcoming "Pina Colada Song" episode on Wednesday, January 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC-TV. Goldberg will be reprising his role as Coach Nick Mellor, who will be replacing his on-screen brother Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen) who announced to his class that he is leaving the school during the state-mandated mile. Goldberg last appeared on The Goldbergs in the spring of 2018, moving into the Goldbergs' house with his on-screen brother. For more information about "The Goldbergs," visit abc.com/TheGoldbergs.

- A quick reminder that Chris Jericho will be hosting a special edition of his podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. this Saturday, January 12th at the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida. The former NWA World Champion promises to "tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth" on Jericho's show. There will also be a meet and greet with Jericho and Dory plus two !BANG! TV matches. For ticket information, call (352) 895-4658 or visit Dory's website at dory-funk.com. We are looking for reports from the show, so it you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here.

- As noted, former two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Robert Strauss, f.k.a. Robbie E., is a contestant on The Rock's sports competition series, The Titan Games, on NBC. The Rock posted the profile of Strauss below on his Instagram: