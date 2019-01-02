Goldust Comments On Cody - AEW, Cory Graves Tweets At Mandy Rose, Full Royal Rumble 2013 Match Video

- With The Royal Rumble coming up later this month, WWE has been uploading past Rumble matches. This morning, WWE uploaded the full 2013 Royal Rumble match, which you can watch in the video above. John Cena won the match after eliminating Ryback to earn a WWE Championship match against then-Champion The Rock at WrestleMania 29. Cena would go on to defeat The Rock to win his eleventh WWE Championship.

- There has been a buzz over the past few days regarding All Elite Wrestling, the new promotion with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks serving as Executive Vice Presidents. The son of Dusty Rhodes has been using his knowledge of the business to create something different. Goldust took to Twitter to show his support for Cody and AEW.

"Want to take this time to say just how proud I am of @CodyRhodes . My brother has everything our father had," Goldust stated. "He has learned so much about being a wrestler, a business man, and an entertainer. He will bring it, in this huge venture he has created. #BestOfLuck #AEW. Love ya brother"

- Corey Graves has added himself into a SmackDown storyline via social media. The announcer sent a message to Mandy Rose regarding his availability.

Mandy is currently engaged in a storyline with Naomi and Jimmy Uso stemming from the Christmas episode of SmackDown.