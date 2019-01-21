Goldust Provides WWE In-Ring Return Update, Talks Which Female WWE Stars Will Break Out

Goldust has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery during the summer. The 49-year-old has been engaged in a lengthy rehab program and he updated fans on his status when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"Wednesday at the Performance Center is my next evaluation and I believe we're gonna probably get me cleared that day," said Goldust. "So I'm hoping. They put stem cells in both knees and my knees feel a lot better. I'm feeling pretty good."

Before Goldust went on the shelf, he was part of the Mixed Match Challenge and teamed with Mandy Rose. Goldust spoke highly of Rose and also listed other women's wrestlers he sees as breaking out.

"I do see [Rose] as breaking out in the Women's Division," stated Goldust. "Her and [Sonya Deville] and the same thing with Ronda Rousey. Those three…they came to me and we talked and I helped them. I gave them certain ways and moves. They would show up to the arena early and we would work on a few things. Work on things that I saw that needed to be fixed, the psychology of the way they do things.

Goldust said that given the time that WWE is allowing for women, the opportunities are there and they just have to grasp it.

"Learn as much as you can and if somebody asks me for help, I'm gonna help them," stated Goldust. "Mandy's one of those who's asked for help and I do my best to tell her every Monday or Tuesday. And the same thing goes for [Sonya] and Ronda."

Goldust also spoke highly of Becky Lynch and compared to her current gimmick to that of a WWE Hall of Famer.

"Right time at the right place with the attitude that Becky came in, she's got that Stone Cold-type attitude," stated Goldust. "It's resonating with the fans and I love it. I think it's kick-ass. She is The Man."

With Goldust on the verge of being cleared with WWE, he was then asked about his wrestling goals for 2019.

"To be healthy, first. To be sure I'm healthy and ready to go before I do anything," said Goldust. "That's the day-by-day situation with me. That's how I live my life now, just day-by-day.

"I try not to forecast the future and look down the road as far as my wrestling because it's there. All I have to do is walk in a ring and light up the crowd. When I'm ready…is when I'm ready. That's all I can tell you."

