Goldust Talks Brother Cody Rhodes Launching AEW, If He Would Join AEW, Astronomicon

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks made history last week with the launch party for All Elite Wrestling in Jacksonville, Florida. The trio had teased AEW's formation for weeks, but it was then where everything became official and they announced the Double or Nothing event to be held in Las Vegas.

Goldust wasn't able to witness his younger brother's historic night, but he's been keeping close tabs on AEW. He shared his thoughts on the rally when he joined Nick Hausman on our WINCLY podcast.

"I was on set shooting the finale for my horror film I'm gonna be in so I did not get to see the rally," Goldust said. "But I saw clips afterwards and said, 'Holy hell! They must have spent $100,000 on pyro.'

"This is big for Cody. This is very big for the wrestling community. This is going to go somewhere. I hope so, he's my brother. I wish nothing but the best for him."

Many are already looking forward to AEW competing with WWE on the same level as the Monday Night Wars era between WCW and WWE. Goldust was on both sides during the Monday Night Wars and he was asked if he sees similarities to the beginning of that era.

"I do. I'm still waiting. I'm watching," stated Goldust. "Hopefully they get a good tv deal because tv's important. But I have no doubt that Cody, him being a Rhodes, and watching and learning as much as he has over his short career, it is incredible. I sit back in awe and thinking about Pops and I know Dad is grinning from that rally and is very, very proud, as I am as his older brother. I see nothing but a bright future…

"It's something the world needs to grasp hold of because Cody is a Rhodes. The wrestling community loves the Rhodes Family, not only loves them, but we know what we're doing. Everyone makes mistakes along the way, but we learn from our mistakes. We learn and we watch as much as possible before we do any big move like this and this is a big move.

"So, let's do it. I wanna see him succeed."

Cody has totally reinvented himself in the eyes of wrestling fans since his departure from WWE in 2016. Goldust talked about the journey Cody has been on since that time.

"It's good because I've had a lot of time in the last year-and-half, because of my double knee surgery, to look online and watch some of the stuff instead of traveling," said Goldust. "I'm like, 'Holy moly! This is crazy.'"

Goldust then tells story of watching All In on an iPad while on a "ride along" with the Sheriff while he was training to be a Deputy in Texas.

"I have it streaming on my iPad in my SUV," Goldust said of All In. "He's trying to talk to me and I'm like, 'Hold on, Sheriff. I'm watching something.'

"I'm so proud of him because he sold that thing out so quickly and it's just a great time right now. Timing is everything and what Cody is doing is very special.

With Cody now an EVP of a wrestling promotion, there will naturally be talk of his brother joining him. Goldust address whether or not he wants to stay with WWE or join his brother in AEW.

"I have been WWE for the last 24 years," stated Goldust. "I've had little stints where I've left but I've always come back. It's been home for me.

"But now being 49 years old, granted I can still go with the best of them, but not like a 45 minute match…. With these last two knee surgeries, as much as I love film, I'm looking forward to acting right now and doing something different than wrestling.

"My acting career is a dream I've always had and I've accomplished one dream so I want to accomplish [acting]."

He then mentions that he's doing low-budget films but has to start somewhere. He also is doing Comic Cons and having fun giving back to the fans.

"Come see me. If you want to shake a hand, if you want a story, I'll be more than happy to sit down with you and talk with you. It's what I love to do. I love you fans and I appreciate your support. Come on out and see me. We're gonna have a lot of fun. Astronomicon is gonna be big," said Goldust.

