Heavy Machinery Hypes WWE Call-Up, Fans On RAW Champions In 2019, WWE Viewership Delayed, RAW Top 10

- The RAW and SmackDown viewership for this week will be delayed due to the holidays. RAW viewership will be released tomorrow and SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which current red brand champion will have the best year in 2019. As of this writing, 49% voted for RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey while 30% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, 13% for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and 8% for RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

- There's still no word yet on what brand WWE NXT tag team Heavy Machinery will be going to soon but Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic tweeted the following to hype their upcoming call-ups: