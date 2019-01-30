Hideo Itami Reportedly Done With WWE, New WWE Producers Pose Backstage (Photo), Sasha Banks

- Hideo Itami has reportedly requested and been granted his release by WWE, according to reports from PWInsider and Fightful. There had been speculation about his status after he took the pinfall during the Fatal 4-Way Cruiserweight match at last Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, with the announcers noting several times that he was the only one in the match that hadn't won in the company. The next day, Itami changed his Twitter profile name to KENTA, the name he used before signing with WWE.

Itami worked tonight's WWE 205 Live taping, losing to Akira Tozawa. Following the match, Itami tweeted "Thank You":

THANK YOU. — KENTA (@HideoItami) January 30, 2019

- Sasha Banks will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1307 NE 102 Ave Ste S in Portland, Oregon from 10 a.m. to noon this Monday, ahead of that evening's RAW taping at the Moda Center.

- As we previously reported, Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari started with WWE this week in backstage roles. Helms posted the photo below of himself and Daivari at tonight's SmackDown tapings: