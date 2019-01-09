A revitalized Major League Wrestling ran 13 shows in 2018. The first half of the year included six shows in Orlando while the second half of the year included a more ambitious slate outside of Orlando, with only 1 show running in the city, while two events were held in Queens, NY, one in Fort Lauderdale and two back to back events in Miami to close out the year.

In numbers verified by Court Bauer of MLW, the company drew 9,322 fans in 2018 for an average of 717 fans per event (Court notes that there is a VIP section at every event but those complementary seats are never counted in the final figure). In the second half of the year, the company averaged 1,008 fans per show. 5 of 13 events sold out for the year (38%). The average for the second half is competitive with Ring of Honor, which averaged 964 fans per show (although ROH ran 18 shows over that period).

Although the company is not running shows in January, there will be 4 events between February-April: A February 2nd taping at the 1600 Arena, a return to Chicago's Cicero Stadium on March 2nd (Court notes that they've requested from the venue to open up previously unused sections) and two back to back events on April 4th and 5th in Queens, NY over WrestleMania weekend.

