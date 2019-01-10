Hulk Hogan On WWE Possibly Signing Kenny Omega, Carmella & R-Truth Go On "Vacation", WWE NXT Teams

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeat two enhancement talents, Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts. Above is video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Barthel and Aichner after the win until they're interrupted by Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, who take an issue with Barthel and Aichner saying they're the best tag team in NXT. Lorcan and Burch then issue a challenge for a tag team match that should air on January 23.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and commented on what it would mean for Kenny Omega to sign with WWE after a major run in Japan.

"It's tough to go your whole life without eating at McDonald's or riding in a Chevrolet," Hogan said. "If you don't touch on the WWE, the story's not complete. But maybe Kenny could be the exception."

- Carmella and R-Truth have been in Stamford, CT this week to film various segments for the follow-up to their Mixed Match Challenge win back in December. As seen below, Truth and Carmella have filmed with Cathy Kelley at WWE HQ, with Corey Graves and others. The storyline is that they received a vacation to anywhere in the world following their MMC win, but Truth chose WWE HQ in Stamford as the destination. They also won the #30 spots in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches later this month.