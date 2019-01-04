Hulk Hogan Returning To RAW To Honor "Mean Gene" Okerlund

The wrestling world was stunned when it was announced that Gene Okerlund passed away just a few days ago.

One person who had a long friendship with "Mean Gene" was Hulk Hogan. He recently took to Twitter to honor the former backstage interviewer.

The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me "hey big man what do u want to do?" I would always answer "just follow you brother" and it worked from 1980 - 2017. RIP my brother HH pic.twitter.com/OBtn6NxT1E — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2019

Now, he will be given a proper platform to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE announced that Hogan will return to RAW to talk about the life of Okerlund. This will be the first time Hogan has been on RAW since 2015 and his second public appearance with WWE since his public scandal. His first appearance was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back in November.