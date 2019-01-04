Wrestling Inc.

Hulk Hogan Returning To RAW To Honor "Mean Gene" Okerlund

By Daniel Yanofsky | January 04, 2019

The wrestling world was stunned when it was announced that Gene Okerlund passed away just a few days ago.

One person who had a long friendship with "Mean Gene" was Hulk Hogan. He recently took to Twitter to honor the former backstage interviewer.


Now, he will be given a proper platform to honor the WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE announced that Hogan will return to RAW to talk about the life of Okerlund. This will be the first time Hogan has been on RAW since 2015 and his second public appearance with WWE since his public scandal. His first appearance was at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia back in November.


