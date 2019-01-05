Impact Homecoming Final Card For Tomorrow's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

Impact Wrestling Homecoming will take place tomorrow (1/6) from The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!
Headlining the card is Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage. The Impact Knockouts, Tag Team, and X-Division championships will all be defended, as well.
Below is the final card for tomorrow's show.
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie
Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.
IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)
ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
MONSTER'S BALL MATCH
Eli Drake vs. Abyss
FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE
Moose vs. Eddie Edwards
Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack
Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace
You can watch the event on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $39.99