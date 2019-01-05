Wrestling Inc.

Impact Homecoming Final Card For Tomorrow's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

By Joshua Gagnon | January 05, 2019

Impact Wrestling Homecoming will take place tomorrow (1/6) from The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET!

Headlining the card is Johnny Impact defending the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage. The Impact Knockouts, Tag Team, and X-Division championships will all be defended, as well.

Below is the final card for tomorrow's show.

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie
Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH
Eli Drake vs. Abyss

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE
Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace

You can watch the event on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $39.99

