Impact Homecoming Live Coverage: Johnny Impact Vs. Brian Cage, Blanchard Vs. Valkyrie

Impact Wrestling Homecoming PPV from The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the event on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $39.99.

As VIPs we were let into The Asylum early for #IMPACTHomecoming.



Here are some pictures of the setup for tonight's show. Looks very slick.



You can feel the history. Daunting staring up at Ultimate X. pic.twitter.com/lJtcIfx1yl — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2019

Here is the final card for Impact Wrestling Homecoming:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie

Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH

Eli Drake vs. Abyss

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace

