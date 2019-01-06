Wrestling Inc.

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage: Johnny Impact Vs. Brian Cage, Blanchard Vs. Valkyrie

By Robert Gunier | January 06, 2019

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the Impact Wrestling Homecoming PPV from The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET! You can watch the event on traditional PPV or Fite.tv for $39.99.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.


Here is the final card for Impact Wrestling Homecoming:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie
Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH
Eli Drake vs. Abyss

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE
Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

NJPW New Year Dash Results

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage In Progress

Most Popular

Back To Top