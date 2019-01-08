Impact Sale Rumors Addressed At Backstage Meeting, Why Scott Steiner Was Used At TV Tapings

Anthem President Ed Nordholm led a backstage meeting and gave a speech to the wrestlers before last night's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Nashville, according to PWInsider. The speech was said to be very positive.

Nordholm reportedly said the company accomplished what they set out to do in 2018. He said 2017 was a "learning year" for Impact following the Anthem takeover, but 2018 was about getting them in position for the future. Nordholm added that everyone is optimistic an enthusiastic for what it coming for the company in 2019.

Nordholm also said Impact will continue to be a big part of The Fight Network, which Anthem also owns. He touted the growth of the network internationally. Regarding Impact moving to the Pursuit channel this coming Friday night, Nordholm said one of the reasons Anthem took Impact over was so that they could have it to use with their own assets. Anthem also owns a minority stake in Pursuit.

The roster was allowed to ask Nordholm questions during the meeting and one had to do with the rumors on Anthem possibly being interested in selling Impact last year. Nordholm assured everyone that this is not the case, and that they should not be worried about anything like a sale of the company.

Impact brought Scott Steiner back for last night's tapings in Nashville as a bonus for Friday's Pursuit debut. This was done just for these tapings and was not the beginning of a new Impact storyline for Steiner, but the door does remain open for more work down the line.