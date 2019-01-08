Impact Spoiler Photos: Former WWE Star And TNA Titleholders Return, Power Outage

At tonight's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Nashville, the production truck blew out the power. There was a literal dark match that was sent out that was not taped featuring the returning Crazzy Steve defeating Logan James. After 15 minutes, the power was restored and the lights went back on. Some fans left during the power outage, and some swag was handed out to fans by the PR team.

For Crazzy Steve, it was his first match for Impact since April of 2017, when he left the promotion. He attended the WWE tryouts that June, but was never signed.

Former King of the Mountain champion Bram returned to the company at tonight's tapings as well. Bram had left the company in November of 2017.

Also returning to the company was former TNA World Tag Team Champion Crimson, who teamed with Jax Dane on Xplosion. The fans in the crowd chanted "Welcome Back!" He had also left the company in November of 2017.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner appeared at tonight's tapings as well during a segment with the Desi Hit Squad. It was his first appearance for Impact since last May. You can check out a photo of Steiner's return below. Full Impact Wrestling taping results are here.