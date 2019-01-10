Impact Wrestling Departure, Opening For Impact On Pursuit Debut Episode (Video), Santana On Award

- Impact Wrestling moves to Pursuit TV and Twitch this Friday night at 10 pm ET. The episode will feature the fallout from this past Sunday's Homecoming pay-per-view. You can watch the open of the show in the video above.

- Impact Wrestling backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who had been with the the company since 2016, gave her notice at this past Monday's television taping in Nashville, according to PWInsider. The tapings were her last day with the company.

- As noted, LAX were voted the Wrestling Inc. 2018 Impact Tag Team of the Year as part of our year end awards. Ortiz and Santana, who accepted the award at Monday's Impact Wrestling television tapings, had two different stints as the Impact Tag Team Champions and are currently holding the belts. Santana commented on the award on Twitter, writing: