Impact Wrestling On Twitch Peak Viewership, Overall Ranking Compared To AAA

Although IMPACT Wrestling has been streaming programming through Twitch for some time, there was a special curiosity regarding the promotion's new distribution strategy: to air on domestic television via the Pursuit Channel and stream concurrently on Twitch on Friday nights.

In numbers available on SullyGnome (a Twitch statistics and analysis website) for the 7 day period of January 8th-14th, IMPACT Wrestling peaked at 10,422 viewers (at some point on Friday night). The channel is programmed nearly 24/7 and over 155 hours in the last week averaged 318 viewers for a total watch time of 51,662 hours. IMPACT gained 4,816 followers for the week (and now has 67,320 followers on the platform).

IMPACT was the most watched program in the Wrestling category. In comparison, AAA was ranked second. The AAA promotion had no specific destination programming this week but did stream 144 hours of content. It peaked at 194 viewers and averaged 60 viewers with a total watch time of 8,731 hours.

Over the last 365 days, the most watched 5 promotions were the following:

1. IMPACT

2. AAA

3. Rocky Mountain Pro

4. House of Hardcore

5. Capitol Wrestling

Tweet Lavie Margolin @Laviemarg