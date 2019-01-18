Yesterday morning, independent wrestler Rex Bacchus passed away at the age of 35 after a long battle with cancer.

Bacchus began training at the Team Vision Dojo at the beginning of 2015, Team Vision Dojo sent Wrestling Inc. word that he passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.

In his three-and-a-half years in the ring, Rex wrestled more than 200 matches, won multiple championships, and recently appeared on Major League Wrestling. Last month, Rex wrestled the last match in the main event of a benefit event and beat "Cancer" in a deathmatch.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Rex Bacchus. Below are some videos from his wrestling career:

Larry l contributed to this article.