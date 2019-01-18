Yesterday morning, independent wrestler Rex Bacchus passed away at the age of 35 after a long battle with cancer.
Bacchus began training at the Team Vision Dojo at the beginning of 2015, Team Vision Dojo sent Wrestling Inc. word that he passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
In his three-and-a-half years in the ring, Rex wrestled more than 200 matches, won multiple championships, and recently appeared on Major League Wrestling. Last month, Rex wrestled the last match in the main event of a benefit event and beat "Cancer" in a deathmatch.
It's always incredibly hard to lose someone, especially at a young age and when it's an incredible person. You were always there and a huge part of the team. Rex came to the Dojo in 2015, after years in comedy, looking to break into the wrestling industry. Rex worked extremely hard & was there for anyone that needed him. You will be missed greatly, loved & always remembered. #RIPRex
Our condolences to the friends and family of Rex Bacchus. Below are some videos from his wrestling career:
