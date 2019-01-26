Injured WWE Star Changes Up His Look (Photos)

WWE SmackDown superstar, Tye Dillinger took to Twitter earlier to reveal his new haircut and an all-black wardrobe. Dillinger has shaved off the sides of his hair and is sporting a short-hair mohawk with a full beard. As seen below, his new Twitter profile picture features "The Perfect 10"'s new hairstyle and Dillinger's all-black getup.
The perfect 10 meets the decent 14!@WWEDillinger @WWE @Dbacks #SpeakWWE pic.twitter.com/sl1TJBgARm— Cody Decker (@Decker6) January 26, 2019
I look good.— Ronnie Arneill (@WWEDillinger) January 26, 2019
Dillinger suffered a hand injury at a SmackDown live event in Macon, Georgia on October 29, 2018. As we previously reported, Dillinger underwent a successful surgery for his injured hand and is expected to return to action soon.