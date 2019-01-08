Injured WWE Superstar At The PC, The Revival Claims Conspiracy Against Them, WWE NXT UK Takeover

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder after their Lumberjack Match loss to RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on last night's show.

"It's Groundhogs Day for us," Dash said. "Over and over, no matter how hard Scott and I work, no matter what we do out there, no matter how much we give, no matter how much blood, sweat or tears we sacrifice, every single time, every single opportunity, title opportunity after title opportunity, we get this close and we get screwed out of it."

Dawson agreed and said this started months ago, not just this week. Dawson claimed there's a conspiracy theory against The Revival, going back to their title shot from The B Team. Dawson went on to complain about The Lucha House Party and then how he had his foot on the ropes when Gable pinned him this week. Dawson said they take this very seriously and it's their destiny to bring back tag team wrestling. Dawson said the RAW Tag Team Titles belong to them and no on else, but they will be back better than ever next week.

- Erick Rowan is training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on when Rowan will be cleared for a return to SmackDown but he's working towards it. Rowan has been out of action since August 2018 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn bicep.

- Below is a promo for Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event, which will air live on the WWE Network. Matches confirmed are Joe Coffey vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Toni Storm vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff in a No DQ match, plus the finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Titles tournament with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.