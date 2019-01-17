Jack Swagger Jacked For MMA Debut (Video, Photo), Top Stars Supporting Finn Balor, Ronda Rousey - MK

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Superstars are supporting Finn Balor in his upcoming Royal Rumble match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. John Cena, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have all endorsed Balor in some way since the match was confirmed. Cathy also looks at how Paul Heyman once praised Balor on RAW.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was confirmed to do the voice for Sonya Blade in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 video game, which hits stores on April 23. Below is the official announcement on her involvement:

First Female UFC Champion, Olympic Medalist and WWE Superstar, Ronda Rousey, Announced as the Voice of Sonya Blade

Burbank, Calif. – Jan. 17, 2019 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed the first look at Mortal Kombat 11 with a showcase of crushing new gameplay, original and returning fighters, immersive story elements and innovative features that offer a more personalized experience than ever before. Livestreamed to a global audience, the experiential, community celebration featured multiple reveals, including an appearance by UFC champion, Olympic medalist and WWE superstar, Ronda Rousey, who was announced as the voice of Sonya Blade.

"I've been a lifelong Mortal Kombat fan, and Sonya Blade was the first kick-ass, female video game character that I related to," said Ronda Rousey. "Now I get to voice her in Mortal Kombat 11. It's a dream come true to be a part of the Mortal Kombat franchise that I grew up playing.

"We're thrilled to showcase Mortal Kombat 11 and reveal the gameplay, new features and epic characters to the fans," said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. "We have an amazing community, and it's an honor to share this celebration of the Mortal Kombat franchise with all of our passionate fans around the world."

