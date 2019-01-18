Jay White Talks About Being The Leader Of The Bullet Club, Fans Looking For Wrestling Outside Of WWE

Jay White did an interview with Digital Spy to talk about the Bullet Club, training at the NJPW dojo, and wrestling fans who are looking for something other than WWE. Below are highlights from the interview:

Becoming the leader of Bullet Club:

"I don't know if people thought it was going to be awkward. I've known those guys for years. I've got more claim to being one of the Bullet Club OGs than others may think because I was brought in by guys like Prince Devitt and Bad Luck Fale and I was there as a 'young boy' and I knew those guys."

Being from outside of Japan, but training at the NJPW dojo:

"I'm like a blend. To the Japanese guys, I'm a foreigner. To some of the new foreign guys, I'm almost like a Japanese person in terms of knowing their culture and their ways and how things are backstage. It depends who you compare me to, I'm like a blend of the two, I'm in between."

Fans looking outside of WWE for more in-ring action:

"It's more of a sport than a TV show. You see so many fans getting tired of the same WWE stuff. A lot of fans complain and complain, but they never try to watch anything else at all. The things that they're often complaining about New Japan has and offers. So all those things you're able to find with New Japan."

White also shared that he would like to wrestle Finn Balor someday because of their comparisons. You can read the whole interview here.