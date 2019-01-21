JBL Gives Props To Michael Cole, 1990s WWE Superstars Episodes Now Online (Video), Next Total Bellas

- Over 25 hours of WWE Superstars from the 1990s went live on the WWE Network this morning at 10am ET. Above is a promo for the new classic content.

- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's Total Bellas episode on the E! channel:

"Nicole is determined to break the rules and revamp her lifestyle; Brie faces the emotional challenge of leaving Birdie for the first time to go on the road with Bryan for their new WWE storyline."

- JBL took to Twitter today and gave props to former colleague Michael Cole, responding to a fan who tweeted about Cole and NFL commentator Tony Romo.

JBL wrote, "@MichaelCole knows the creative, should he tell fans everything before they happen? Or be part of the show? Michael is great at what he does because he lets the fans get there first-completely different from sports."

You can see the exchange below:

Tony Romo is the complete opposite of a wrestling commentator. @MichaelCole is shocked,appalled and didn't see that coming. When a heel turns on his partner for the 100Th time. Lol — Ny Mets fan 1986 (@MGodlash) January 21, 2019