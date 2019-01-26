Jeff Cobb Talks The Elite Leaving ROH, Which Top NJPW Stars He Wants To Face At G1 Supercard In MSG

ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb spoke with Wrestling Epicenter about The Elite leaving ROH, the upcoming G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, and who in the ROH locker room he wants to face in the ring. Here are some of the highlights:

The loss of The Elite and the opportunities it opens up in Ring of Honor:

"It is always a blow to any company when an athlete leaves. You can relate that to pretty much any sport. I'm a basketball fan. When Michael Jordan left to go play baseball, the Chicago Bulls were still good. They refilled the talent pool. I feel that is the same with Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor didn't shut down when guys like [El] Generico, Kevin Steen, or Daniel Bryan left. They just found the next crop of guys who were ready to step up and take the reins of Ring of Honor and take it into the future. Don't get me wrong, The Young Bucks are huge stars. Cody is great big star. SCU, Page, and all that. But, at the same rate, we're bringing in great talent. Villain Enterprises, Juice Robinson, Bandido. There's going to be voids to fill and I feel like our new signings are going to step up and take the company into the future."

Who in the ROH locker room he's eager to face:

"Honestly, Ring of Honor's locker room is so great, I would love the opportunity to wrestle everyone that I haven't had the opportunity to wrestle with yet. Off the top of my head, and not in any particular order, I'd be stupid not to want to wrestle Jay Lethal because he is the franchise, he is the gate keeper, he's the guy that Ring of Honor is on the back of. He's carrying it, you know? I would love to wrestle Dalton Castle. We both have amateur backgrounds. And, I could beat up one of The Boys. [Laughs]"

Possibly wrestling at MSG for ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard:

"Some venues have history, I feel like the Garden is the mecca of professional wrestling! I amateur wrestled there in 2003 … It would be awesome to pro wrestle there. If I can do it, I hope Ring of Honor doesn't zoom in on my face because I might be crying on my way down to the ring. [Laughs] We'll leave it at that. If that were to happen, I would have the time of my life. Probably take like 30,000 pictures! I don't post much on social media, I'm bad at it. But, I'm going to post so many pictures if I'm on that card. People are probably going to get sick of me, but it is the Garden!"

Who he hopes to face at G1 Supercard:

"It is a joint production so I don't know if they are going to do cross-promotional matches. If they do, Okada would be a good one. If they would put their title on the line against mine and Naito is still Intercontinental Champion, I think that is the secondary belt in New Japan. Why wouldn't the secondary belt go against the secondary belt?"

Ring of Honor going forward:

"We're a great company, we definitely have a great locker room. We're on par with all the other wrestling companies out there—hint hint, New York!"

Cobb also discussed winning the ROH World TV Championship and his previous match against Adam Page. You can check out the full interview in the video above or read more highlights by clicking here.