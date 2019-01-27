Jeremy Borash Celebrates WWE Milestone, Sarah Logan In War Raiders Entrance (Photo), WWE Call-Ups

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE call-ups EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery.

- Sarah Logan played one of the Vikings in the special entrance for new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders at last night's "Takeover: Phoenix" event. Logan is married to Rowe. You can see her with the group in the photos below:

Was Sarah logan in their entrance pic.twitter.com/1qWzVFHf8y — Boss&HugConnection (@BHugconnection) January 27, 2019

- Jeremy Borash is celebrating one year with WWE behind-the-scenes. He tweeted the following from last night's "Takeover: Phoenix" event at the Talking Stick Resort Arena:

Celebrating one year since joining the @WWE TONIGHT with #NXTTakeOver on the @WWENetwork! This show is gonna be amazing! pic.twitter.com/HlCzKWCpBP — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) January 26, 2019