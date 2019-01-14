John Cena Brings Back Lucha Mask (Video), Gene Okerlund Tribute Bonus Clips, Eva Marie - Big Brother

- Above and below are bonus clips from the "Let Me Tell You Something, Mean Gene" special on WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, which premieres after tonight's RAW goes off the air on the WWE Network. The one-hour special will feature Superstars and Legends remembering Okerlund.

- As noted, it was revealed last week that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie will be on the upcoming Celebrity Edition of Big Brother on CBS. CBS has confirmed Eva's role on the show with the following announcement, billing her as a former WWE wrestler and actress. The show will premiere with a two-night event on Monday, January 21 and Tuesday, January 22 at 8pm ET.

Celebrity Edition Debuts with a Two-Night Premiere Event on Monday, Jan. 21 and Tuesday, Jan. 22 CBS has announced the 12 Celebrity Houseguests who will star in the second celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S. This season's cast includes Olympians, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL running back, a headline-making political strategist, a former teen heartthrob, a GRAMMY-nominated musician, a former WWE wrestler and an infamous Houseguest, among others. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a two-night premiere event Monday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Tuesday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host.

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Newport Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/host Tamar Braxton (41)

Hometown: Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss (42)

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Singer/TV personality Tom Green (47)

Hometown: Ottawa, Canada

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Comedian Lolo Jones (36)

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Olympic track and bobsled star Kato Kaelin (59)

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisc.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/host Joey Lawrence (42)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor/producer Ryan Lochte (34)

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Current City: Gainesville, Fla.

Occupation: 12-time Olympic medalist in swimming Dina Lohan (56)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Momager Natalie Eva Marie (34)

Hometown: Concord, Calif.

Current City: North Tustin, Calif.

Occupation: Former WWE wrestler/actress Anthony Scaramucci (55)

Hometown: Port Washington, N.Y.

Current City: Manhasset, N.Y.

Occupation: Former White House director of communications/financier Ricky Williams (41)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION follows a group of celebrities living together in a house outfitted with over 80 HD cameras and over 100 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day and having no contact with the outside world. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

- WWE tweeted this clip of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Lucha House Party at a weekend WWE live event in Huntsville, Alabama, which features a masked "Juanito" John Cena. Cena, who brought back the mask from his "Juan Cena" gimmick from 2010, also appeared in a backstage photo with the group, seen below:

The #LuchaHouseParty looks like they just saw a ghost and HIS NAME IS...Juanito? #WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/wJx4LKXWGI — WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2019