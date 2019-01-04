John Cena Is Ripped (Photo), WWE Developmental Talents Engaged (Photo), Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson promoting their new "Botch Club" series.

- The next episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus will feature John Cena, as seen in the teasers below:

*Drum Roll* The 1st #CelticWarriorWorkouts Episode of 2019 will be with none other than John Cena (guy in the photo you Can't See). We're going Brave Change LARGE in 19. Sub Now. See First: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/0q91EKaLNk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 2, 2019

- WWE NXT Superstars Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh have announced their engagement on social media. The two made news in 2018 as as the first Arab woman and Kuwaiti man to sign WWE developmental contracts.

Shadia posted the following on Instagram and wrote, "We're so happy to share with you the news of our engagement! Wishing you and your loved ones the best year to come!"