John Cena Is Ripped (Photo), WWE Developmental Talents Engaged (Photo), Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

By Marc Middleton | January 04, 2019

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson promoting their new "Botch Club" series.

- The next episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus will feature John Cena, as seen in the teasers below:



- WWE NXT Superstars Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh have announced their engagement on social media. The two made news in 2018 as as the first Arab woman and Kuwaiti man to sign WWE developmental contracts.

Shadia posted the following on Instagram and wrote, "We're so happy to share with you the news of our engagement! Wishing you and your loved ones the best year to come!"

