John Cena To Star In Upcoming Netflix Movie

John Cena will be starring in an upcoming Netflix comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled movie will be directed by actor Jason Bateman, who will also appear in the comedy. Mark Perez, who wrote Bateman's 2018 sleeper hit Game Night, will pen the project.

The story will focus on a family that gets stuck in an old abandoned movie studio when the set comes to life and the family members find themselves stuck in various movies.

See Also Drew McIntyre On A Potential Match With John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 35

Cena is scheduled for Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match but his status is up in the air due to a storyline ankle injury that WWE reported on earlier this week. Cena is scheduled to begin filming the "Playing with Fire" family comedy in Vancouver during the first week of February.