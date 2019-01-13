Jordan Devlin Has Words For Finn Balor, Hulk Hogan Talks Gene Okerlund For WWE Special, Mason Ryan

- As noted, WWE Network will air a special titled "Let Me Tell You Something, Mean Gene" after Monday's RAW goes off the air to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund. The one-hour special will feature Superstars and Legends discussing the career and legacy of Okerlund. Above is a preview clip with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

- Former WWE star Mason Ryan turns 37 years old today while former WWE star Shad Gaspard turns 38, Bruce Hart turns 69 and former WWE Tough Enough participant Luke Robinson turns 34. Also, today would have been the 50th birthday of ECW Original John Kronus.

- As noted, Finn Balor made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" on Saturday to defeat Jordan Devlin, another Irish Superstar. Balor then praised Devlin after the match in a WWE website interview, calling it a coming of age moment for Devlin. Devlin took to Twitter and had words for Balor, who he's often compared to.

Devlin wrote, "I've been chasing you across this planet for 16 years now. Tonight I finally caught you up, in a @WWE ring. Thanks for the scrap. Now you better start running again, I WILL get you next time. #NXTUKTakeOver #NXTUK"