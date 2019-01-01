In early December WWE announced that their first-ever tryounts in India would take place in March 2019. The Indian market is one that WWE hasn't truly explored to this point and there is a wealth of talent there that will get their opportunity in front of the WWE higher-ups.

Kavita Devi would likely be a part of those tryouts if she had not already signed with WWE in 2017. Devi is the first Indian-born female in WWE history and she talked about the importance of the Indian market to our Akhilesh Gannavarapu.

"WWE knows that the Indian audience consumes a lot of WWE content and follow the product," said Devi. "Indian fans also aspire to become WWE Superstars, and the Indian market is one of the biggest, if not the biggest market for WWE. So, the WWE officials believe and know that there is a wealth of talent in India, and they need Indian talent [in WWE]. That's the reason why they are coming to India with tryouts in March for the very first time in history. That is because they know that India has the potential and talent that they want."

Devi's WWE debut came on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. She was part of the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and she reflected what that moment meant to her.

"That was a fantastic experience," said Devi who became the second Indian-born WWE Superstar to compete at WrestleMania. "I had tears in my eyes just thinking about me getting the opportunity to represent my country in front of millions of people and on a global platform. I felt proud; in fact, it's difficult to explain the emotions I was going through. My dreams, and the dreams of a billion people back in India were realized. All I kept thinking about was how proud my countrymen were to see a girl that no one thought even in their dreams would one day compete at WrestleMania stand in the middle of the ring.

Triple H described India as a "top priority" when WWE announced their plans to hold tryouts there in March. Devi then discussed what the opportunity means for Indian fans who have longed for WWE's presence in their country.

"I don't think there has been a bigger opportunity for the Indian fans until now," stated Devi. "The Indian fans dream about becoming global stars, of becoming professional wrestlers, and WWE is coming to their doorstep to give them a chance. They're sending invitations, calling fans who aspire to become wrestlers, and I don't think there can be a bigger chance for the Indian talent. So, they have to apply for the tryouts and prepare themselves."

The tryouts aren't just for Indian wrestlers who want to compete in WWE, it's for athletes from many different sports to showcase their abilities. Performers from wrestling, football, cricket, bodybuilding and more will participate in the tryouts with the best then being brought over to the WWE Performance Center.

"The company isn't inviting just wrestlers or people with a wrestling background," said Devi. "It doesn't matter what sport you've played until now. You can still participate in the tryouts."

You can listen to the interview, which is in Hindi, in the video above.