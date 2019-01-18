Kenny Omega Says He Will Be Wrestling On A Large International Platform, Comments On AEW

Kenny Omega appeared at the Tokyo Sports Awards earlier this week and wished good luck to All Elite Wrestling.

"I cannot tell the future. I would like to say good luck to AEW. It is going to be amazing. I am interested because it is a group of friends of mine. Since they are my friends, I have no choice but to support," Omega said, according to a Google newspaper translation from Japanese to English.

Omega also said he won't be on the Tokyo Sports stage next year, for New Japan, but that he "would still be putting on Match of the Year performances on a large international platform," according to a translation by Chris Charlton.

It's believed that Omega will sign with AEW over WWE once his NJPW contract officially expires at the end of this month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Omega already turned down an offer from WWE.