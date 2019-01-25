KUSHIDA Kills Bullet Club Rumor, Rush's ROH Full-Time Debut, Smash Wrestling - Feature Match Friday

- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between The Pillars vs. Fight or Flight vs. Halal Beefcake from Smash Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor announced Rush will start full-time with the promotion on February 9 at the upcoming Bound by Honor TV tapings in Lakeland, Florida. The former CMLL / MLW star signed with ROH earlier this month. Rush had previously made a one-off appearance with the promotion back in December by defeating TK O'Ryan.

BREAKING: International star Rush (@rushtoroblanco) has signed an exclusive contract with #RingOfHonor!



Who would YOU like to see Rush compete against in the #ROH ring?? pic.twitter.com/wUtva4KQ6t — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 15, 2019

- As noted, KUSHIDA will be leaving NJPW at the end of the month and is expected to sign with WWE. Earlier this week, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion joined the NJPW podcast and during the conversation shot down a report of him wanting to join the Bullet Club being turned down, which was one of the reasons he left the company. As translated by NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton, KUSHIDA said, "I think if you start shooting down rumors then it just never stops, but allow me this one: people actually said I wanted to join Bullet Club and couldn't and that's why I'm leaving. This isn't even slightly true."