Lars Sullivan's "Social Media Representative" Breaks Silence On Lars' Status

Lars Sullivan's social media representative, a mystery character called William Christensen, took to Twitter today to address speculation on the big man from WWE NXT.

Lars' Twitter account wrote, "There has been a lot of speculation about Lars recently. It's true, he went missing several weeks ago and I was just able to contact him this morning. Lars wants everyone to know he is in a good place, and is sorry to everyone he's disappointed."

It will be interesting to see if Lars finally makes his WWE main roster call-up at the Royal Rumble tonight. Lars had been planned for a WrestleMania 35 match with John Cena but that match has been up in the air after Lars reportedly left RAW earlier this month, due to a reported anxiety attack. It's been reported that WWE was understanding of Lars' situation and that he was still under contract. Triple H indicated in a recent media call that we could see Lars soon.

