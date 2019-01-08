Live Coverage And Video Stream Of All Elite Wrestling's "Double Or Nothing" Rally In Jacksonville

- The stream went live a few minutes before 5pm ET with Conrad Thompson and Alex Marvez providing a pre-show. Conrad said pro wrestling history will be made today with All Elite Wrestling. The crowd looks packed and Conrad noted that fans started lining up at 11am ET earlier today. They also talked about how well AEW merchandise is moving on the Pro Wrestling Tees website.

- The official AEW "Double Or Nothing" rally opens live from outside of TIAA Field in Jacksonville, FL as the pyro goes off. Conrad Thompson and Alex Marvez welcome us as fans chant for AEW. Conrad talks of a pro wrestling revolution. They introduce SoCal Uncensored first - Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

Stay tuned for more coverage and news...