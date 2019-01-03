LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For January

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University. These will be the final tapings before the "Takeover: Phoenix" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

* Kassius Ohno vs. Keith Lee, Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross and EC3 vs. Adam Cole were announced for tonight's tapings

January 9 Episode:

* Johnny Gargano opens the episode with an in-ring promo. Gargano sounds babyface but it feels fake, and he says his 2019 will be different from his 2018, in that he will be better and he will become champion. Gargano says what happened in the Steel Cage match with Aleister Black was a one-time mistake and it won't happen again. He says NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is not his friend, is a piece of trash, and he has the title that Gargano is coming for. Gargano also has his eye on the NXT North American Title, held by Ricochet. Ricochet interrupts and says Gargano can have a title shot. Ciampa interrupts but Gargano tells him to shut up because he doesn't belong out here. Aleister interrupts from the big screen and says Ciampa will fade to black at "Takeover: Phoenix" later this month. The lights go out and when they come back on, Black is in the ring. He attacks Ciampa. Gargano takes advantage of Ricochet being distracted and lays him out with a superkick. Gargano leaves and Ciampa retreats

* Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross

