Live Updates: WWE Announcing Entrants For Women's Royal Rumble

WWE announced they will reveal more entrants—every 30 minutes, beginning at 12 pm ET on Twitter—for the Women's Royal Rumble. This year's Royal Rumble PPV takes places from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27.
Names of Superstars previously announced for the match: Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega, Naomi, and Mickie James.
12:00 pm ET - WWE announced Charlotte has been added to the match.
#TheQueen is IN. Charlotte Flair #RoyalRumble
12:30 pm ET - WWE announced Naomi has been added to the match.
Everyone is going to #FeelTheGlow in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! Naomi
1:00 pm ET - WWE announced Tamina has been added to the match.
The other participants have been warning. Tamina is headed to the Women's #RoyalRumble!
1:30 pm ET - WWE announced Peyton Royce has been added to the match.
Peyton Royce will make sure the Women's #RoyalRumble Match is #IIconic...
