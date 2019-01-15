Lucha Underground Wrestler Says She's Being "Held Hostage" By Her Contract

Since 2014 Ivelisse has been with Lucha Underground and she is a former two-time Trios Champion. But things have not been going well as of late for her and she recently took to Twitter to express her frustration with the company.

Ivelisse posted on Twitter that she has asked for her release from the company only to be denied. She then described her situation as being held hostage by Lucha Underground.

"For a bit over 1 1/2 [years] now I've been battling LU to grant me my release," Ivelisse wrote. "They convinced me to do S4 under the promise that I'd be released after the season concluded and was still unhappy. They currently are still refusing to do so despite having been told numerous times that they would.

"This has caused me an unbearable amount of grief for so long now... being legally held hostage while Pro Wrestling is booming is a matter not to be taken lightly... I am at my wits end, so at this point, regardless what happens from here on out, at the very least my story is told."

A fellow Twitter user then replied to Ivelisse that other promotions like WWE hold wrestlers hostage with contracts, but Ivelisse was quick to point out that she works for the Lucha Underground TV show, not the Lucha Underground promotion.

You are comparing apples to oranges. LU is NOT a Wrestling Company. It is merely a TV Show, one that films randomly without guarantee, theres is NO comparison at all. — Ivelisse????????LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) January 15, 2019

This isn't the first time that Ivelisse has had problems with an employer as she was fired by WWE in 2012. She had problems with then-NXT trainer Bill DeMott and reported him to WWE for mistreatment. Ivelisse was released shortly thereafter while DeMott would also resign in 2015 after more reports of misconduct.

Ivelisse got her first big break in wrestling with WWE's Tough Enough in 2011. She parlayed that into a developmental contract and lasted about one year with the company. She has mainly wrestled on the indie scene since then and also had a run with Impact Wrestling from 2012-13.