Maria Kanellis Denies Reports Of Her Asking For Release From WWE

Earlier this week, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Mike and Maria Kanellis had asked for their release from WWE. The report stated they were not happy with how they've been utilized in WWE and made the decision to ask for a release a couple weeks ago.

Today, Maria posted on her Instagram that she did not ask for her release from WWE and "someone is playing all the wrestling news sites." Below is her full post.

"I was not going to address this but I am getting phone calls and emails about it. I DID NOT ask for my release. Speculation and rumors are running rampant. Someone is playing all the wrestling news sites. It's a game. I've been in professional wrestling for 15 years and what I do in front of the camera will only be a small part of the full story. I have relationships with fans, talent, producers, and their families. I have been in the hospital when people have been injured and backstage to hug someone that just had a great match. I don't need to stir up s---. I don't need to put others down.

"I am an imperfect human that has learned from past mistakes. Whoever is leaking rumors I pity you. And your desperate attempt for attention while disparaging my husband and I. I'm gonna take the weekend off of social media to hang out with my beautiful family and I suggest whoever it is does the same. Social media is not fact. It is fantasy, a nightmare, or a place for bullies. I want to use this for motivation to be positive everyday. I am still learning how to be a mom. I still fight postpartum depression. And I still try and become a better person everyday. I don't need this made up extra stress. I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend and thank you for your support!"

Pro Wrestling Sheet has since posted a follow-up that "multiple sources confirm the story" and they reached out to both Mike and Maria ahead of publishing the original story, but "were told there'd be no comment."

Since debuting at WWE Money in the Bank in June of 2017, Mike and Maria's TV time has been minimal, mostly working on Main Event or at WWE live events.

In October of last year, they made their debuts on WWE 205 Live with Mike's most recent match being on December 4, teaming up with TJP in a losing effort against Kalisto and Lince Dorado.