Matt Morgan To Wrestle One Final Match, Impact Star's Surgery Pushed Back, Brian Cage On Main Events

- Above, Brian Cage joined Impact Wrestling's Behind the Lights with Anthony Carelli and Alicia Atout. Cage spoke a bit about his unique style of wrestling and the pressure of being in the main event of wrestling shows.

"I have the mentality—different places or different towns also have kind of different crowds, you gotta know what kind of crowd you're working in front of," Cage said. "But I don't like handcuffing anybody, if someone's gonna go out there and their match is gonna better than my match, well then they should be in the main event. If I'm in the main event, I can't be like, 'Hey, can you guys dumb down and not do anything at all, so you guys look like you suck and that I can look like I'm better?' No, if I'm put in a match above somebody else that's because I'm expected to perform at that level and if this guy can perform at that level, then I need to step my game up and try to outperform him. Everybody is working together on the same team, but that's kind of the way to stand out and be yourself."

- Former TNA / WWE Star and the Wrestling Inc. Podcast's own, Matt Morgan, is coming out of retirement for one final match for charity at Reiter Park in Longwood, Florida on March 16. Morgan sent us this about his upcoming match (opponent is still TBD):

"I'm coming out of retirement for one last match as we look to raise money where 100% of the proceeds will go to our Lyman High School football team (or only high school in the city) to get them anti-concussion helmets. I found out we were the only team in the league that don't have them, so I'm not gonna charge admission, we're just going to ask for suggested donations."

- As noted, Matt Sydal needs to undergo surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee and is expected to be back in the ring in about three months. It was initially scheduled to take place yesterday but Sydal said it had to be pushed back another week as insurance issues have caused a slight delay.

I'm having surgery next Thursday to repair torn cartilage in my knee. I should be able to return to the ring by March or April. I'll be teaching wrestling online, and at the @WWNLive training center throughout. Reach out to [email protected] with questions. ??????? — Matt Sydal (@findevan) January 17, 2019

Hey guys! My surgery was postponed due to insurance issues. The Doc rescheduled me for next week, but we are still waiting for insurance paperwork to get resolved. Much respect and appreciation for the doctors and nurses navigating these waters, advocating for patients. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) January 24, 2019

How are you amigo what are you getting done? — El Hijo del Fantasma (@hijodelfantasma) January 24, 2019