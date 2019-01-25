MLB Star Eats Royal Rumble Burger (Video), WWE Releases Rare Tommaso Ciampa Clip, Becky Lynch - E&C

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa making his Ohio Valley Wrestling debut against Jamin Olivencia back in 2007.

- Becky Lynch and Tommy Dreamer will be featured on the next episode of The Edge & Christian Show, which airs on the WWE Network after Monday's post-Royal Rumble RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"The power of 'The Push' falls into unexpected hands, Tommy Dreamer describes giant heat, and Becky Lynch is dying to sell a new supplement!"

- We've noted how Chase Field will be selling a massive Royal Rumble Burger at Sunday's WWE pay-per-view. The burger is made up of 18 ounces of pork bratwurst patty, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions, BBQ aioli and a toasted onion roll, topped with fried mac & cheese wedges.

Chase Field tweeted this video of Arizona Diamondbacks player Cody Decker reviewing the burger. Decker, a noted WWE fan, is attending Royal Rumble Axxess tonight. You can see Stephanie McMahon's reaction to Decker's review also below:

We've got @Decker6 as our @WWE Special Correspondent this weekend. First up, he becomes the person to tackle the #RoyalRumble Burger and gives it his expert review.



(P.S. We will also be making a donation to our good friends @PhxChildrens Hospital.) pic.twitter.com/pN2QdBoebr — Chase Field (@ChaseField) January 25, 2019