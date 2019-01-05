Show opens with a recap of last week's Fusion, and the brutal showdown between Low Ki and Konnan for the MLW Heavyweight championship. The match would be stopped by the referee after Promociones Dorado all attacked Konnan, bloodying him up. Low Ki even stabbed him with a sharp spike. Tom Lawlor would run out to make the save, sending Promociones Dorado to the back.

Fusion Intro.

Tony Schiavone tells us that Konnan is recovering from his injuries, and will speak with Rich Boccini later on in the evening. Also later tonight, Kotto Brazil interview with Kaci Lennox about the attack he suffered at a Miami nightclub.

On the card for tonight, Teddy Hart takes on Pentagon Jr. for the first time ever in the main event!

El Gringo Loco is on his way to the ring for the evening's first bout. His opponent...LA Park. He's accompanied to the ring by Salina de la Renta. In a side-promo...Salina says that her New Year's resolution...is a year of violence from Promociones Dorado.

El Gringo Loco versus LA Park

Gringo and Park shake hands and play to the crowd. Park with a sucker punch! He tosses Gringo to the outside and takes him into the crowd for a brawl. Park grabs a sign from a fan and smashes it over Gringo. Back in the ring...Park unloads fists onto Gringo, then runs through him with a vicious shoulder block. Park removes his belt and uses it to whip Gringo across the back. He whips him again. Gringo rolls to the outside...Park stays on his tail and throws him into the barricade. Park sets up two arena chairs...HE POWERBOMBS GRINGO RIGHT ON TOP OF THEM. Park grabs some empty beer cans from a fan and uses them as a weapon to attack Gringo.

Gringo finally mounts some offense, hitting a springboard middle-rope cutter which nearly wins him the match! Gringo starts tearing away at Park's mask, but Park escapes to the outside. Tope con hilo from Gringo! As Park tries to get back into the ring Gringo nails him with a baseball slide. The brawl makes its way over to the entrance path. GRINGO CLIMBS THE METAL ENTRANCE STRUCTURE...FLYING CROSSBODY! BOTH MEN ARE DOWN! Crowd is going nuts.

Gringo slows things down with some chops to Park's chest. He rolls Park back into the ring and climbs to the top, but misses his diving attack. Park rolls on top of Gringo for the cover...Gringo kicks out. Slaps and right hands from Park. He pounds away at Gringo in the corner. The ref tries to break it up but Gringo knocks Park into him. Gringo climbs...frog splash but he hits the ref! Gringo can't believe it! Park with a spear out of nowhere! Ref recovers...that'll do it.

LA Park wins by pinfall

Backstage Kaci Lennox is with Kotto Brazil, who is wearing an eye-patch. Kotto says that he was in the club doing his thing when Ricky Martinez came up and smashed a champagne bottle over his eye. Kotto addresses Martinez, saying the next time he sees him, he's coming to whoop that ass. He may only have one eye...but that eye...is on Ricky Martinez.

Promo for MLW Superfight, and the showdown between Low Ki and Tom Lawlor for the MLW Heavyweight championship.

Schiavone says that Promociones Dorado has been fined for the dangerous attack on Konnan.

Rich Boccini is on the phone with Konnan. He asks how Konnan is. Konnan says he has a concussion and a punctured lung. He says he doesn't want any pity because he knew what he was getting into, but that it won't stop from coming after Salina and company.

Backstage Low Ki cuts a promo. He says that Tom Lawlor may have survived Simon Gotch, and Sami Callihan, but that he is the conqueror. He promises to tear Lawlor's heart out in front of his own children.

Freddy Yehi (from Team Filthy) challenges Low Ki to a matchup next week. He says he just wants to fight.

Flashback to last week when Ace Romero answered Simon Gotch's open challenge for $20,000. Ace would emerge victorious, and throw the money to the crowd.

Kaci Lennox interviews Ace Romero, asking him what he's going to spend the $20,000 on. Ace says that he'll probably spend it on food, but hat he's in MLW for the major prize, the heavyweight championship.

Main event is next!

Another promo for Superfight.

Tommy Dreamer versus Brian Pillman Jr. in a Singapore Cane match is announced for next week.

Dreamer cuts a promo holding a singapore cane. He says that this object is as strong as a baseball bat, and as sharp as a blade. He tells Pillman that he's received the beatings of a Singapore Cane, and that he still wakes up from nightmares from the beatings he's suffered at the hands of the cane. He ends the segment by telling Pillman he has no idea of the pain he's about to experience.

MLW Middleweight champion Teddy Hart is on his way out with the rest of the Hart Foundation. Hart gives his jacket to one of the anchors of BeIN sports.

Pentagon is out second. He still carries the MLW tag team title, even though Fenix is out with an injury. Schiavone tells us that Pentagon may still be dealing with an injury after last week's sneak attack from Promociones Dorado.

Teddy Hart versus Pentagon Jr.

Hart offers a handshake, but Pentagon says Cero Miedo right into his face. Both men trade strikes, but Pentagon lands the first big blow with a superkick sending Hart to the outside. He goes for a baseball slide but Hart dodges and jumps back into the ring. Pentagon goes for an apron suplex but Hart counters it into a stunner! Rope assisted piledriver from Hart sends Pentagon to ringside. Hart climbs...MOONSAULT TO THE OUTSIDE! (No one makes it look better.) Hart destroys Pentagon with a series of right hands. Pentagon fires back by whipping Hart into the ringpost. He slaps Pillman and superkicks Davey Boy Smith Jr!

Both men on the apron...Hart with a series of knees. He goes for a piledriver but Pentagon blocks and lands an enziguri! MEXICAN DESTROYER FROM PENTAGON ONTO THE APRON! Back in the ring...he spikes Hart with a package piledriver! Cover...Hart kicks out! Pentagon climbs to the middle-rope...ANOTHER MEXICAN DESTROYER!! COVER...HART KICKS OUT AGAIN! (Fans are cheering this is awesome.) Pentagon destroys Hart's chest with an open palm strike. Hart counters an Irish-whip...and dropkicks Pentagon into the corner. Hart climbs to the top...BIG MOONSAULT WITH COVER! Pentagon escapes! (Just as advertised with these two.)

Hart slams Pentagon in the center, then lands a springboard moonsault elbow drop! Hart climbs to the top again but this time Pentagon cuts him off with an enziguri! Hart tries a handstand on the other side but Pentagon lands a superkick! Pentagon driver! Hart kicks out again! (WHAT?!) Pillman taunts Pentagon from the outside...Pentagon baseball slides him right into the announcers table! Hart lands a top rope attack on Pentagon, followed by a top rope Canadian destroyer! Another springboard moonsault...but Pentagon escapes the pinfall attempt.

After a series of counters, Pentagon tries to break Hart's arm! Hart escapes and lands a lungblower. Hart picks Pentagon up and spikes him with a modified DDT. Hart then lands a powerbomb lungblower. Cover...got em.

Teddy Hart wins by pinfall

Freddy Yehi versus Low Ki has been confirmed for next week's Fusion. Also next week will be Dragon Lee taking on Rich Swann, and Tommy Dreamer against Brian Pillman Jr in a Singapore Cane match.

That's the show friends.