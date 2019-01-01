More On All Elite Wrestling, "Double Or Nothing" Rally To Be Near WWE Event, Who's Already Signed?

After months of teasing the possibility of starting their own promotion, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page unveiled All Elite Wrestling during the latest episode of Being The Elite. The Elite also alluded to AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. More information will be given regarding the event on January 8 at 5 pm ET during the Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars).

The rally will be free to attend and will be live streamed. It should be noted WWE will be having its first SmackDown taping that same day at Jacksonville Memorial Arena, just down the road, so plenty of fans who are headed to that show could stop in to check out what's going on with AEW before hand.

Although an official date hasn't been given, Double or Nothing is expected to take place in Spring 2019, according to PWInsider. In regards to TV, there isn't a deal in place yet, but there are "multiple offers out there." With WWE leaving Tuesdays in October (moving to FOX on Fridays), that night's slot is expected to be pursed by AEW.

Join us January 8th in JACKSONVILLE for more information on Double or Nothing...and AEW! pic.twitter.com/72gnO6fqOh — Double or Nothing (@ALL_IN_2018) January 1, 2019

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted Cody Rhodes has already signed with the promotion while the Young Bucks are expected to within the next day or two. Contracts are expected to be multi-year deals.

As previously rumored to be involved, Tony Khan (co-owner of the Jaguars) will be the head of the company and is looking at this as serious financial investment. This could possibly be the largest entity entering the wrestling world since Ted Turner's involvement with WCW.

On his latest show, Dave Meltzer didn't believe ROH will work with AEW, as they will be looking to obtain the same wrestlers from the talent pool. NJPW could be a different story, AEW is interested, but that's "100 percent up in the air" and pretty much up to NJPW if they want to cultivate that relationship or not.

Below is the AEW announcement on Being the Elite.