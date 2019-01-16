Mustafa Ali Helped After Attack (Video), Becky Lynch Vs. Asuka, Triple Threat For Go-Home 205 Live

- As noted, Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali never happened on this week's WWE SmackDown as Joe destroyed Ali at ringside before the bell rang. Joe later cut a promo and said the attack was a statement, and that he will attack any man who announces their spot for the Royal Rumble match. Above is post-show video of Ali being helped backstage.

- Next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Triple Threat with Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. The match will take place just days before these three Superstars challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4 Way at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- Below is a new promo for Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at the Royal Rumble on January 27 in Phoenix: