Natalya On If She Thinks Chyna Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

We're getting closer and closer to WrestleMania season which also means we're getting closer to Hall of Fame season. Every year at this time many fans speculate as to who will be the latest former Superstars to be enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame.

One name that has constantly popped up in recent years is Chyna, and that was even before she passed away in 2016. The Ninth Wonder of the World was a founding member of Degeneration-X and remains the only woman to win the Intercontinental Championship. Many others, including Chyna's mother, have vouched for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Natalya also joined that chorus during an interview with Kevin Cerrito on Sports 56/87.7 in Memphis.

"I think that one day it will definitely happen," Natalya said of Chyna going into the Hall of Fame. "She really paved an incredible road for the women of the WWE and she was so unique. If you look back at those great memories of her, she really defined coloring outside the lines and being bold and bright and beautiful."

The Women's Evolution had not occurred yet when Chyna was around during the Attitude Era, but she was a revolution in her own right. She was the first female to participate in the Royal Rumble and King of the Ring, and she frequently wrestled, and defeated, men inside the squared circle.

"She was a pioneer for the women's movement in general," stated Natalya. "So, I think definitely one day we'll see it. A lot of people have said, 'We should have this person in the Hall of Fame. And we should have this person in. And that tag team should be in.' The thing is that WWE is not going anywhere. WWE is going to be around for a long, long time so everybody, I believe, is going to get their due and I believe Chyna will be one of them."

It was January of 2018 that WWE first started announcing the newest class for that year's Hall of Fame ceremony. So, the announcements for this year's class at WrestleMania 35 should begin shortly. But whether or not Chyna is apart of this year's class remains to be seen.

