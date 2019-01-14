Nate Diaz Calls Out UFC Champion, Henry Cejudo's Title-Winning Performance, UFC Card For Saturday

- Not many gave Henry Cejudo much of a chance when he squared off with Demetrious Johnson for a second time last year. But Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist, pulled off the upset to become UFC flyweight champion.

Cejudo makes his first title defense this Saturday night at the debut of UFC on ESPN+ against reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. Take a look back at that title-winning performance by Cejudo in the video above.

- The fight card for Saturday night's UFC Fight Night 143 event has undergone some minor changes in recent days, as a handful of fighters have been forced to bow out. The event takes place from Brooklyn and marks the debut of the UFC as part of a new agreement with ESPN.

Many of the top fights are intact including the main event between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. The main card, which airs on ESPN+, also features Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder and Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich.

Glover Teixeira has received a new opponent, as Karl Roberson replaces Ion Cutelaba. Also, Cody Sandhagen now faces Mario Bautista after John Lineker bowed out, while Chance Rencountre is still without a foe after Randy Brown was removed.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Flyweight Championship

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

* Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

* Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

* Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

* Female Flyweight: Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich

* Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/8 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

* Female Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

* Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

* Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/6 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te'Jovan Edwards

* Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

* Welterweight: Chance Rencountre vs. TBA

- Nate Diaz has reignited his old feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, responding to comments made on social media by the reigning UFC lightweight champion involving Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov has also responded back to Diaz.

I slapped you in your head you and your team didn't do s--t ...

Live with that ur all pussies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it's clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk pic.twitter.com/xvJoO8thxo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 13, 2019



