New Faces Coming To WWE 205 Live In 2019 (Video), WWE Grand Slam Stats For 2019, Aleister Black

- WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black makes his UpUpDownDown debut in this new video with Xavier Woods as the two visit the Game Over store in Amsterdam.

- Three WWE Superstars became the modern version of a Grand Slam Champion in 2018, tying 2017 for the most new Grand Slam Champions in a single year, for the modern version. Those Superstars were Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Jeff Hardy.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick appeared on this week's show and talked about how he has big plans to come for the division in 2019, as seen in the video below.

"A new year means new opportunities," Drake said. "2018 saw the cruiserweight division take on a remarkable transformation but as long as I'm the General Manager of 205 Live, I have no intention of resting on my laurels. I've been busy over the holidays, contacting General Managers of other brands, and scouting all corners of the globe for up & coming cruiserweight talents to raise the standard of competition here on 205 Live. That means the WWE Universe can expect to see some new faces on 205 Live, and the 205 Live roster can expect fierce competition. I expect everyone in the division to step up their game and rise to the occasion. It's going to be an exciting year and 205 Live will remain the premier destination for the best cruiserweight wrestling in the world."