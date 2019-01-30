Two New Japan Stars Reportedly Leaving The Company Soon

Trent Baretta and Chuckie T are finishing up with New Japan after they complete their scheduled shows on the New Beginning USA Tour, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer notes that Baretta was offered a contract with a big push and booking dates guaranteed throughout the year. Baretta had reportedly spoken to New Japan management prior to his decision to leave and told them he would agree to a new deal, however, he's now backing off from the deal and is on his way out.

There's no word yet on what the future plans are for Baretta and Chuckie T but Meltzer speculates that AEW is a likely alternative because of their good relationships with The Elite.

Baretta began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and it didn't take long for him to get signed by WWE. He traveled through WWE's developmental territories before appearing on TV as a lower-card singles competitor. After being released in 2013, Baretta began wrestling in such promotions as Pro Wrestling Guerilla, TNA/Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. Beretta is a former four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with his current promoter, NJPW.

Chuck Taylor, or "Chuckie T", began pro wrestling training at the age of fifteen in Hardin, Kentucky, despite laws in the state that required someone to be eighteen to compete. Taylor would travel to Tennessee or Illinois just to work shows a his age and receive exposure. He is arguably most notable for his time wrestling with New Japan, Ring of Honor, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Taylor is a former two-time PWG World Champion.

Source: F4WOnline