New Three-Man Stable Coming To WWE SmackDown?

WWE officials have had a lot of discussions about turning Andrade babyface, according to PWInsider.

We noted earlier this week how there's talk of putting Sin Cara with Rey Mysterio when Cara returns from knee surgery. That plan would see a babyface Andrade join Mysterio and Cara for a new three-man stable on the SmackDown brand.

Andrade has been rumored for a significant singles push in 2019, and this stable could be WWE's way of elevating him. There's no word yet on if Zelina Vega would stay with Andrade but it's been said that officials are high on her partnership with Andrade, but that could change if he's turned babyface.

Andrade is currently feuding with Mysterio. Cara has been at the WWE Performance Center training in the ring as of late.