New WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Match Announced

By Marc Middleton | January 17, 2019

The third TV match between Kassius Ohno and Matt Riddle has been announced for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

"Takeover: Phoenix" takes place on Saturday, January 26 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

