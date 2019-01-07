News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Hulk Hogan And John Cena Return, Lumberjack Title Match, Brock Lesnar

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The first RAW of 2019 will be a loaded show with John Cena's red brand return, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returning to honor "Mean" Gene Okerlund, and Braun Strowman returning with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to promote their Royal Rumble match. It's also being reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will join Hogan to honor Okerlund. WWE has also announced Elias vs. Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss' new "Moment of Bliss" talk show with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest, plus a Lumberjack RAW Tag Team Title match with Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defending against The Revival.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Hulk Hogan returns to Raw to celebrate the life of longtime friend "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* The Beast and The Monster under the same roof

* John Cena is back

* Elias takes on Baron Corbin

* The Revival vie for Raw Tag Team Titles in a Lumberjack Match

* "A Moment of Bliss" debuts

* Is the "old" Seth Rollins back?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.