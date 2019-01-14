News For Tonight's WWE RAW - IC Title Triple Threat, Ronda Rousey In Tag Match, Royal Rumble Hype

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee as the road to Royal Rumble continues.

Tonight's RAW will feature an Intercontinental Title Triple Threat with Dean Ambrose defending against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. WWE has also announced Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Rivalries converge in Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

* The Boss and The Rowdy One face common enemies

* Is Braun Strowman truly ready for Brock Lesnar?

* The Revival "conspiracy" continues

* Royal Rumble Matches take shape

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.