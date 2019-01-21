News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Royal Rumble Go-Home Episode, Brock Lesnar, Women's Tag Match, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with the final hype for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE has announced Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya for tonight's show. They are also teasing appearances by the new call-ups but nothing has been confirmed. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear tonight to promote his Rumble match with Finn Balor.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Finn Bálor believes he can slay The Beast

* Ronda Rousey & Natalya to square off against Sasha Banks & Bayley this Monday night

* New Superstars make their presence felt

* What's next for Braun Strowman?

* The Bobby Lashley era has begun

